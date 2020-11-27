Several power outages have been reported in the Quesnel area.

Dave Mosure, Community Relations Coordinator with BC Hydro, says the largest is due to a tree that is down across some wires is in West Quesnel…

The first one has 563 out. They’ve been out since 6-51 am. For that one crews are en route. The general area is described as west of Loloff Crescent and south of Abbott Drive.

All tolled, around 620 residents are without power this morning.

22 customers are impacted between the 800 and 1000 block of Quesnel Canyon Road.

Mosure says there are also several smaller outages…

“The next one I’ve got has 14 customers impacted. They’ve been out since 6-45 am and that I’ve got a very general Highway 97 location, north of Quesnel. The next one impacts 10 customers. They’ve been off since 5-12am. Crews are assigned and that is the 1600 to 2600 block of Tibbles Road and the 1900 block of Cooper Road. No cause, as it still under investigation.”

Mosure says there are also a few outages impacting less than five customers, on Ahbau Crescent, and in several spots along Schemenaur Road.