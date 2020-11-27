The theft of a quad has the Williams Lake RCMP asking the public for assistance.

On November 25, a resident from the 150 Mile House area reported a quad had been stolen from their carport.

The quad, which was an orange 2020 Polaris 850 Sportsman Premium, is believed to have been hotwired, as the keys were accounted for.

RCMP ask that if you have any information regarding the theft that you contact the Williams Lake RCMP at 1-250-302-6211 or Crime Stoppers.