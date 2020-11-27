100 Mile House RCMP along with RCMP Traffic Services, local BC Conservation Officers, CVSE, and a Regional Crime Unit based out of Williams Lake completed a Joint Force Operation on November 25th.

The operation targeted priority offenders and prohibited drivers in the 100 Mile House area.

RCMP say several files were generated as a result of the operation. An excessive speed event, an impaired driving charge, and an illegal tobacco seizure were just some of the criminal/provincial charges against several individuals.