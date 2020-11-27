The province released its COVID update, and it was another deadly day for the virus in B.C.

B.C. added 887 more cases and 13 more deaths. The province has now seen 29,086 cases of COVID-19, 7,616 of which are active. Of the active cases. Two hundred ninety-four people are in hospital, with 61 in critical care. B.C.’s deal toll climbed to 384 after today.

The Interior Heath Region reported 65 new cases, bringing their total to 1,491. Meanwhile, the Northern Health Region had 24 new cases bringing their total 737.

None of the 13 deaths were reported in the Interior or Nothern Health Regions.

Regional Breakdown

Northern Health – 737 (+24)

Interior Health – 1,491 (+65)

Vancouver Coastal – 8,329 (+168)

Fraser – 18,779 (+612)

Island – 544 (+18)