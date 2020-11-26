Cross Country ski season has officially begun in 100 Mile House

The 100 Mile House Nordic Ski Society opened their season today ahead of schedule. According to the President of the 100 Mile House Nordic Ski Society, Kristi Iverson, the season is starting around a month before it usually would.

Iverson says it’s been a challenge to get the season started, new streams on trails and moisture made it a bit harder to get trails groomed. Iverson says the early snow created challenges as well, it made them have to clear trails while grooming them at the same time.

Standard COVID-19 procedures are in place in the lodge, such as mandatory masks in the building, plexiglass, and other protocols to prevent the spread of COVID-19.