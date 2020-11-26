The two males involved in an incident where a woman reported being verbally harassed and coughed on have come forward.

The woman reported to police she was waiting to make a transaction at the Bank of Montreal in 100 Mile House the night of Saturday, November 21st, when two males approached her and allegedly began to verbally harass and cough on her.

The two males involved in the incident have come forward to police, and told their side of the story. The two males are a father and son who also came to the bank to make withdraw funds and saw the woman. The pair said they made a jovial comment towards her about ‘taking all the money from the bank’, they also admitted to coughing, but say it was not done with harmful intent or done towards the woman.

According to RCMP, the two looked horrified and remorseful that this was the perception of the encounter from the woman’s point of view.

RCMP say the two wanted to meet with the woman in hopes of reconciliation, but the woman declined the offer. The two males wish to move forward with family and band support. RCMP added that all parties are being respectful of the other’s wishes.