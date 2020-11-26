Chris Coben, the Director of Capital Works & Infrastructure, provided City Council with an update at last night’s meeting.

He said there were five projects completed in total, for 375 thousand dollars…

“St. Laurent from Kinchant to Vaughan Street, 200 block of Kinchant Street, the 100 block of Kinchant to the Moffat Bridge approach and the 100 block of Mclean, Brownmiller Road north of the CN crossing to Highway 97, and a section of Lewis Drive from Anderson north.”

Cobin says they also planned to do Blair Street, but that was cancelled due to weather conditions late in the season.

He says they expect to that road next year.

Here, Cobin goes over the process in deciding which roads to pave…

“The roads were chosen based on factors including road base condition, status of underground utilities, ongoing maintenance requirements, and traffic use/volumes.”