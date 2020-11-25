Death toll continues to rise in BC due to COVID-19
Dr. Bonnie Henry (Photo from BC Government Flickr)
(Files by Catherine Garrett-MyPGNow)
The province announced another 13 deaths related to the virus today, increasing that total to 371 since the pandemic began.
738 new cases of COVID-19 were also announced province-wide, for a new total of 29,086.
This includes 35 new test positives in Northern Health, the region has reported 713 total cases.
There were 70 new cases in Interior Health for a total of 1,426.
There are 294 in hospital with COVID-19, and 61 patients in critical care.
So far 19,814 have made a full recovery.
There are 7,816 active cases and 10,270 in self-isolation.
Meanwhile, Provincial Health Officer Doctor Bonnie Henry noted a large data correction in reported cases from November 16 – 24.
The BC CDC COVID-19 dashboard will be updated accordingly.
Regional Breakdown of new cases
169 – Vancouver Coastal
443 – Fraser
21 – Island
70 – Interior
35 – Northern Health