(Files by Catherine Garrett-MyPGNow)

The province announced another 13 deaths related to the virus today, increasing that total to 371 since the pandemic began.

738 new cases of COVID-19 were also announced province-wide, for a new total of 29,086.

This includes 35 new test positives in Northern Health, the region has reported 713 total cases.

There were 70 new cases in Interior Health for a total of 1,426.

There are 294 in hospital with COVID-19, and 61 patients in critical care.

So far 19,814 have made a full recovery.

There are 7,816 active cases and 10,270 in self-isolation.

Meanwhile, Provincial Health Officer Doctor Bonnie Henry noted a large data correction in reported cases from November 16 – 24.

The BC CDC COVID-19 dashboard will be updated accordingly.

Regional Breakdown of new cases

169 – Vancouver Coastal

443 – Fraser

21 – Island

70 – Interior

35 – Northern Health