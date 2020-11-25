An annual Christmas event that has taken place over the past 22 years in Williams Lake will not be happening this year.

The Yuletide dinner put on by the Cariboo Chilcotin Child Development Centre and St Vincent De Paul Society was to take place next month as a take-out, drive-thru style, but with the new COVID-19 restrictions it just can’t happen.

“It’s pretty heartbreaking, it wasn’t an easy decision to make but we have had to cancel the Yuletide Dinner due to the most recent COVID restrictions put in place”. Sara Fulton CDC Administrative Assistant said. “We have way too many volunteers in the back, behind the scene cooking closely together and we just can’t do it”.

Fulton thanked all the volunteers who planned on being a part of the Yuletide dinner and said it’s really sad that they have to cancel it but the health and safety of everybody is their top priority right now.

Even though the annual Yuletide Dinner had to be canceled the Cariboo Chilcotin Child Development Centre’s Christmas Wish toy drive is still happening.

Fulton said at this point donations are looking quite lean compared to what the buffet breakfast usually brings in so we are still needing toys and monetary donations to purchase more toys.

Donations of toys can be dropped off at Boston Pizza or the Child Development Centre and monetary donations can be made online or at the CDC.