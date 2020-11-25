The City of Williams Lake is reminding its residents about its snow and ice control policy.

Part of the policy states that the clearing of snow and ice from sidewalks is the responsibility of the property owner and sidewalks adjacent to properties must be kept free of ice and snow accumulations.

The City also asks residents to avoid piling snow onto the road, as it can remove sand or salt placed for safety.

Clearing large amounts of snow from driveways onto the street is prohibited and should be limited to a patch no larger than one metre wide to avoid penalties.

The Williams Lake Fire Department also asks that property owners do not pile snow around fire hydrants to ensure quick and easy access during an emergency.

As the snow falls public crews will be working hard to ensure City streets are as clear as possible for drivers, so residents are asked to assist them by not parking along the sides of the road during snow clearing operations if possible. This will allow snow removal equipment to access the entire road. Vehicles that repeatedly impede snow removal may be towed at the owner’s expense.

This also applies to garbage and recycling carts that can make snow removal difficult.

The City asks that carts be put out at 7:00 am on the day of collection, and retrieved by 7:00 pm the same day. If carts continuously impede snow clearing operations, it could result in a fine.