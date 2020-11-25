Quesnel City Council has approved a five-year agreement to lease some land at the airport.

Jeff Norburn, the Director of Community Services, told Council last night that Kismet Management has also made an offer to purchase the hangar that was previously owned by Westside Logging Ltd, and is currently owned by the Quesnel Investment Corporation…

“They’d like to purchase the hangar and enter into a five year lease agreement with the city for 56-hundred square metres of land previously leased to Westside Logging along with an additional adjacent one hectare of land.”

Norburn also went over the plans of the business…

“Kismet Management, working with Firewolf Contracting LTD, plan to use the hangar to manufacture and distribute prefabricated housing units using Structural Insulated Panels. Firewolf Contracting Ltd have indicated that they’re interested in constructing additional hangars and facilities on the property, and upgrading and constructing new taxiways at the airport.”

Norburn went on to say that initially it’s anticipated that the housing units will be distributed to a business in the region, but that the company anticipates that in the future they plan to ship these units by air to locations throughout northern Canada.

Mayor Bob Simpson noted that there are significant economic benefits to the community and to the airport should this business venture succeed.

Councillor Scott Elliott was also pleased with this lease…

“With all of the COVID challenges we’ve been having with the airport lands, and the discussions we’ve been having for years even before that about trying to get investment at the airport, this is extremely exciting. I want to thank the Manager of the Airport. I know he’s been working diligently to look at different alternatives and ways to make money and advertise what Quesnel has to offer, so I think this is just fantastic news for us.”

The property is currently zoned M-3 airport, and light industrial use is permitted under this zoning.

Norburn says the lease will generate approximately $17,900 annually for the city, which is approximately $11,500 more than was generated by the previous lease with Westside Logging.