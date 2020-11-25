Illustration of Severe Acute Respiratory Syndrome coronavirus 2, the cause of COVID-19 (Alissa Eckert, MS, Dan Higgins, MAMS)

941 new cases of COVID-19 were recorded in the province today.

That smashed the previous record for a single day and boosts the total number of cases in BC up to 28,348 since the pandemic began.

7,732 are considered active.

Northern Health’s total case count soared to 678, with 29 identified today (Tuesday), and there are 153 active cases.

23 people are battling the virus in the hospital in the region as 10 are in ICU.

519 people have recovered in the region, the recovery rate is now 77%, notably higher than BC’s recovery rate of 69%.

Interior Health had 49 new cases of the virus today for a total of 1,356.

302 cases are active.

There are two people in hospital, none in ICU.

Ten more people have died in BC, bringing the death toll up to 358.

Province-wide, there are 284 people in the hospital with 61 in ICU.

REGIONAL CASE COUNT:

Northern Health: 678 (+29)

Interior: 1,356 (+49)

Vancouver Coastal: 7,992 (+174)

Fraser Health: 17,724 (+678)

Island: 505 (+11)