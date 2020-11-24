Amber Weutz of PG has been reported missing by the 100 Mile House RCMP. (Photo supplied by the RCMP)

100 Mile House RCMP have confirmed that Amber Wuetz has been located deceased near 100 Mile House.

RCMP say Wuetz was last seen in the 100 Mile House area on October 18th and was reported missing that day. According to RCMP, Wuetz was located deceased on October 31st, the identity of the deceased was not immediately released.

RCMP say foul play is not suspected, and the conduct of the file has been handed to the BC Coroners Service.