(Patricia Berston from Quesnel is $200,000. Photo supplied by BCLC)

A Quesnel woman is $200,000 richer after checking her Scratch and Win ticket.

Patricia Berston sat down at her kitchen table to play Casino Royale II and was in shock after she had won the cash prize.

“The first person I told was my husband,” said Berston.

“He was pretty excited. I haven’t told anyone else about winning since I still am in shock.”

Berston stated she probably won’t be doing any celebrating anything until it is safe to do so.