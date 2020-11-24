100 Mile House RCMP are investigating an incident in which a young, mask-wearing, indigenous woman was coughed on by two Caucasian males.

RCMP say the incident occurred Saturday night at the Bank of Montreal in 100 Mile House. A young indigenous woman was outside of the bank waiting to make a transaction when two males in a white, older model Volkswagon Jetta approached her. The two males proceeded to laugh at, and cough towards the complainant. The passenger eventually exited the vehicle and came towards the woman and continued to laugh and cough.

RCMP say the victim was able to get into the bank and make the transaction. As she made her way back to her vehicle, the males continued their behaviour and make vulgar comments, such as “you should all die”, and “you’re all going to die anyways”. According to police, the victim made it to her car safely, took a picture of the vehicle, and left the location.

RCMP say there is no evidence to suggest that this incident was aggravated by race or hate, as the victim could not specify ant remarks of that nature to police.

RCMP are seeking more information on the event, and are asking the males involved in the event to come forward.

The passenger is described as an early to mid 30’s Caucasian male, with short light brown hair and a full short beard, stocky, approximately 5’7″. The only available description of the driver is that he was wearing a baseball cap.

Anyone with information on this event can contact the 100 Mile House RCMP to speak with an officer, or they can contact BC Crime Stoppers if they wish to remain anonymous at 1-800-222-TIPS (8477). Please refer to file 2020-4142 when providing your information.