Prince George-Valemount MLA Shirley Bond was elected yesterday (November 23, 2020) by the new BC Liberal Caucus to be the Official Opposition’s interim leader until a leadership competition can be held.

Lorne Doerkson, BC Liberal Cariboo-Chilcotin MLA Elect, said Bond has a ton of experience in the legislature and is known to be one of, if not, the hardest working MLA in the Caucus and certainly in the legislature.

“I probably join the rest of the Caucus in being very thankful for Shirley letting her name stand”. Doerkson said, “She’s a fantastic person to let her name stand to take us into any sort of a leadership race down the road”.

Doerkson and other BC Liberal MLAs will be officially sworn in tomorrow (Wednesday, November 25, 2020).

In a news release, Bond said “We have an excellent team of MLAs ready to get to work on behalf of their constituents and all British Columbians. We look forward to having the opportunity to return to the Legislature as soon as that is possible”.