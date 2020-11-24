A Quesnel man, found guilty of breaching his probation on a hate crime conviction, has been sentenced in provincial court.

73-year old Arthur Topham received a 30 day conditional sentence and three years probation.

He was found guilty of breaching his probation last month.

Originally, a 12-member jury originally found Topham guilty in December of 2015 on one of two counts against him of promoting hatred against those of the Jewish faith on his Radical Press website.

He then lost a charter challenge on that conviction in February of 2017 and received a 6-month conditional sentence and two years probation.

According to court documents, he was accused of failing to comply with the conditions of his probation in January of 2018, specifically that he not publish or post to any internet site, or to any social media where such postings can be read by the general public, any information about persons of the Jewish religion or ethnic origin.