(Files by Catherine Garrett-MyPGNow)

The COVID-19 pandemic continues to take its toll across the province.

1,933 new cases have been reported in BC since Friday, including 61 in Northern Health and 104 in Interior Health, marking a total of 27,407 cases province-wide.

17 more people have died from the virus, the death toll is 348.

Of the total cases, 7,360 are active.

Hospitalizations have also seen a surge; 277 people are in hospital (+50) and 58 people are in intensive care.

10,200 people are under active public health monitoring as a result of an exposure.

In addition, six new healthcare outbreaks have been declared including one in Northern Health.

North Peace Seniors Housing Facility in Fort St. John has reported six infections among residents.

Cases by day:

Friday – Saturday: +713

Saturday – Sunday: +626

Sunday – Monday: +594

Cases by health authority:

Vancouver Coastal: + 713

Fraser Health: +1,304

Island: + 48

Interior: +104

Northern Health: +61

Outside of Canada: +2