School District 27 superintendent Chris Van Der Mark said in a news release today, Monday, November 23, “Interior Health Authority has confirmed a member of our Lake City Secondary (wl Campus) school community has tested positive for COVID-19”.

Van Der Mark said “They are self-isolating at home with support from local public health teams and that Interior Health follows up with anyone potentially exposed to a confirmed case directly through contact tracing”.

“The safety and well-being of students, families, and staff remain our highest priority”. Van Der Mark added, “Lake City Secondary will continue to implement the strict health and safety protocols and procedures that are in place so children and staff can continue to attend school as safely as possible”.

The school and school district will continue to work closely with Interior Health Authority to determine if any additional actions are required and to support ongoing communication to our school community Van Der Mark said.