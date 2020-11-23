Fire Chief Sylvain Gauthier says a call came in Saturday morning at around 9-30…

“Quesnel Fire Department was dispatched to Timber Services on Brownmiller Road for a structure fire. We had two apparatus, a ladder truck and 21 members showing. Upon arrival light smoke could be seen inside the building, and the fire was traced to into the attic, close to the attic section.”

Gauthier says no one was hurt…

“I do believe it was just a security member on scene, I’m not too sure about that, we got the call through 9-1-1, somebody as they were doing their rounds noticed smoke.”

Gauthier says they were on scene for about two hours…

“The fire was quickly extinguished and what took a while was an extension check and making sure that the fire didn’t progress anywhere else.”

Gauthier says the cause of the fire remains under investigation.