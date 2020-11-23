A snowmobiler, missing since last night, has now been located safe and sound.

According to the Wells Snowmobile Club, a helicopter located the second rider.

He was reportedly waving his hands and seemed to be okay.

ORIGINAL STORY:

A snowmobiler is missing in Yanks Peak in the Wells and Barkerville area.

Bob Zimmerman, the President of Quesnel Search and Rescue, explains what happened…

“One snowmobiler out of Prince George was late, overdue coming home sort of thing, so a friend reported him missing and that started a bit of a search for the RCMP to check the parking lot, see if his vehicle was in the parking lot in the parking area at Yanks Peak. One of his friends went out right away to start looking for him and the initial person who was overdue showed up OK, and the other person who went out to look for him is the one who is missing.”

Zimmerman says they got the call to assist with the search just before 9 o’clock on Sunday night.

He says the search continues this morning…

“It’s still ongoing, we sent our team of two out to set up a road check so if he came out we would know, so Quesnel, we’re continuing with the road check end of it, whereas Prince George has the avalanche training people who travel in avalanche terrain at this time, and the same with Central Cariboo Search and Rescue in Williams Lake.”

Zimmerman says 100 Mile House Search and Rescue was also involved with the initial search.