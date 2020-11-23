The highway has reopened, and all of the cattle made it across safely.

Original Story:

Highway 97 will be closed near Spring Lake Road for a short period of time today for a different kind of maintenance.

Cariboo Traffic and Safety will be on hand to help ranchers herd 800 cattle across Highway 97. The process will begin at 9:00 this morning. Drivers can expect waits of around 15 minutes when traveling near the area.

A speed drop and signage will be in effect near the area.