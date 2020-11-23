Mary Sjostrom, the Cariboo Regional District Director for Area A, says the Board will vote on a bylaw on December 4th that will set up a service to pay to maintain the 23 lights along that corridor.

That after the alternate approval process went well…

“You know we had really positive response back, and so I’m certainly looking forward to the endorsement of the Board and then we can proceed to 2021 when we hope we can line up to get BC Hydro on board sooner than later.”

If there were 10 percent or more of voters opposed, it would have went to a referendum, which is a much more expensive process.

Sjostrom says she feels this validates their decision to go that route…

“Absolutely because there was only minimal response back. After the endorsement we can talk about that further, but I think that’s what the people wanted to do, they wanted the area enhanced and that’s what we did and obviously there was support for that. Bottom line is safety or the corridor and that area so I’m really looking forward to getting another step forward down the road on completion of this project.”

Residents had until November 16th to respond.

It’s expected to cost about $7.31 per 100 thousand of assessment for residents in that corridor.

ICBC is footing the bill to install the lights.

A pedestrian, a 32-year old woman, was struck and killed in a collision on Maple Drive near Kube Road in January of 2019.