The Cariboo Regional District has come to a new agreement for the Central Cariboo’s Visitors Information Centres.

The current three-year agreement will expire at the end of December 2020. The new deal will last three years, from January 1, 2021, to December 31, 2023.

Under the new agreement, the Region will contribute $43,000 annually to the visitors centre.

$5,000 to support the Likely Visitor Info Centre

$5,000 to support the Horsefly Visitor Info Centre

$3,000 to support the 150 Mile Visitor Info Centre (Old School House)

$30,000 to support the Williams Lake Tourism Discovery Centre

The funding is provided to support the operation of VIC services in each community and encourage a collective and cooperative effort to promote tourism in central Cariboo electoral areas, D, E, F, J and K.