Staff and visitors to the City of Quesnel’s facilities will now be required to wear a face mask of coverings.

This includes City Hall, Quesnel and District Arts & Recreation Centre, West Fraser Centre, Arena 2, Public Works and any other indoor facility owned or operated by the City of Quesnel.

Public health officials have made the requirement to wear masks based on several factors, including rates of infection and/or transmission in the community.

Also, per the new orders, no spectators are allowed at any sports activities at the West Fraser Centre or Arena 2. Sports teams travelling from outside of Quesnel will not participate in sporting events at City facilities. The only people allowed to attend sports activities are those that provide care to a participant or player.

The walking track is still available, and public skating will continue at Arenas. Masks are mandatory for those using the walking track, and those skating will be required to wear a mask while in the arenas, but not while on the ice.

Gym facilities, as well as the pool and hot tub, remain open at the Recreation Centre. Masks are mandatory everywhere outside of the pool and pool deck at the Recreation Centre and those using the gym/facilities.

“We are focusing on maintaining services that our residents rely on, and agree with the health experts’ direction to exercise an abundance of caution in dealing with this virus so that we can help curb its spread throughout British Columbia,” the City said via a news release.

All public who attend Council Meetings will be required to wear a mask. Employees will not be required to wear masks in their individual offices or in protected/isolated areas away from others.

The order does not apply to visitors with medical exemptions or under the age of two.