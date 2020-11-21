Andrew Watson, Director of Communications with Elections BC, goes over the numbers here in the Cariboo…

“In Cariboo Chilcotin it was very close to the provincial number at 50.9 percent, and in Cariboo North is was very comparable to Cariboo-Chilcotin, they were at 50.4 percent, so very similar in both districts. Those were decreases for those districts from 2017 in which about 60 percent of registered voters voted in both those districts.”

The voter turnout province-wide this year was about 54.5 percent.

Watson says 2020 was an election like we’ve never seen before…

“I think that certainly we saw a really dramatic change in how voters cast their ballot. We had record numbers of voters voting by mail, and it was the first time in a provincial election in BC in which more voters voted before election day on election day, so certainly really dramatic shifts in how voters were casting their ballot, but at the end of the day the number of voters voting in 2020 is very comparable to the number that voted in the 2017 provincial election for sure.”

1,900,353 people cast a ballot overall, which is down from 2017, but was still the second most in history..

Watson says there were around 23-hundred mail-in ballots in the Cariboo-Chilcotin and roughly 16-hundred in Cariboo North.