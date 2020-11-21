(Files by Dione Wearmouth-MyPGNow)

The death toll in Northern Health is now up to 6 since the pandemic began.

There were no new deaths in Interior Health where the total remains at three, and the province recorded another 10 deaths for a total of 331.

There are 18 people in hospital in the North, 8 of whom are in ICU, while Interior Health has one person in hospital and they are in ICU.

Hospitalizations across the province are at an all-time high of 227 with 57 in ICU.

BC saw 516 new cases of COVID-19 today.

7,122 active cases province-wide.

25 more people were diagnosed in Northern Health, with 95 active, and there were 31 new cases in Interior Health with 235 active .

These numbers come after Provincial Health Officer, Dr.Bonnie Henry announced a number of new province-wide restrictions yesterday (Thursday), including mandatory masks in all public and retail spaces.

REGIONAL BREAKDOWN:

Northern Health: 588 (+25)

Interior Health: 1,203

Vancouver Coastal: 7,404

Fraser Health: 15,742

Island Health: 446