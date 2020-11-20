The City of Williams Lake has made face masks or coverings mandatory in all City facilities for visitors.

This includes City Hall, Williams Lake Regional Airport, Works Yard, Firehall, and the Cariboo Memorial Recreation Complex and follows the Provincial Health Officer Order made yesterday (Thursday).

The City will continue to provide a hand sanitizer station at the main entrances to its buildings and asks that the public follow the signage regarding the use of masks.

Although facilities remain open to the public, the City continues to ask that visits are limited to essential business only, whenever possible.

The Cariboo Memorial Recreation Complex continues to require masks in all common areas. All spectators are now prohibited from the Complex; this includes spectators in the ice arenas, fitness centre and aquatic centre. Sports teams travelling outside of Williams Lake will not be permitted to participate in sporting events at the Complex.

Some high-intensity programs have been cancelled or postponed. The ice rinks, aquatic facility, fitness centre and low-intensity programs will continue to operate and be available to patrons.