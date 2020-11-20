The Kootenay International Junior Hockey League will continue to play games in the current format without any changes from the new COVID-19 restrictions announced by Dr. Bonnie Henry.

In a statement, league officials say the new restrictions put in place yesterday would only have an impact if teams would have to travel outside of their health region. All 17 KIJHL teams participating this year are within the boundaries of Interior Health.

This weekend’s games will go ahead as scheduled, with the exception of the contest between the Revelstoke Grizzlies and the Golden Rockets. The game has been postponed while the Town of Golden awaits further clarification on the provincial health order.