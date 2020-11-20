The annual Starry Nights fundraiser kicks off tonight at 7:00 PM when the lights will be turned on at the hospital.

There will be no gathering for the light up this year, but everyone is encouraged to drive by to see the display.

Brenda Devine of the South Cariboo Health Foundation says it’s been a slow start, but they’re well on their way to the goal of $30 thousand. “We’re hoping that people with all the COVID situations will still remember that this fundraiser is still going on”, Devine adds. Donations have already come in, but tonight’s light up marks the official start of the fundraiser.

The lights will be on every night until the end of the fundraiser, which is at the end of January.