Trustee Tony Goulet beat out Dave Chapman in an election at Wednesday night’s monthly meeting.

Goulet, who was also Chair back in 2017, talks about some of the challenges that lie ahead…

“There are a lot, as everybody knows we’re in this pandemic that changes from time and time and puts a lot of stress on our staff the system, and also dealing with our enrollment and a change i think that’s been happening due to the COVID, and the federal government and provincial government investing dollars into the system, it’s going to be interesting as we move forward.”

Goulet says one of the highlights will be that they will finally have a new junior school…

“We’re going to have a new school which is very exciting. Since I’ve been a Trustee for 18 to 20 years we’ve been pushing for and advocating for a new school and we’re finally getting one.”

Gloria Jackson was acclaimed as the Vice Chair.

Goulet and Jackson had reverse rolls back in 2019…

“When she was the Chair and I was the Vice-Chair we had a good connection and worked really well together so it’s great.”

Goulet says it is an honour to be nominated and voted in as Chair, and he would like to thank Chapman for the job he did over the past year.