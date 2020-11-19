West Fraser is set to acquire Norbord in an all-stock transaction, roughly equating to $4 Billion CAD. Following the deal, the companies will continue to operate as West Fraser.

The companies will remain separate until the transaction is final.

Norbord’s 100 Mile House OSB mill was closed permanently on November 5th, no plans for the Mill have been announced by West Fraser.

West Fraser President and CEO Raymond Ferris says “Norbord’s OSB production is a perfect complement to the West Fraser Portfolio, enabling us to create a wider range of wood products and making us a more complete, efficient, and valuable partner for our customers”.

Norbord’s shareholders will receive 0.675 of a West Fraser share for each Norbord share, which is $49.35 CAD per common Norbord share. Upon closing, current West Fraser shareholders will own approximately 56% of the company, Norbord Shareholders will own the other 46%.