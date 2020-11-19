It’s been an annual Christmas event in Williams Lake over the past 22 years.

Even with COVID-19, the Yuletide Dinner put on by the Cariboo Chilcotin Child Development Centre and St Vincent De Paul Society, will be a go for the 23rd year.

Usually held indoors at the Sacred Heart Catholic School Gymnasium, this year’s dinner will be run a lot differently.

“We are doing a take out, sort of drive-thru style”, Sara Fulton, CDC Administrative Assistant said, “People can line up, drive-thru the parking lot at Sacred Heart Catholic School and we will run the dinners out to vehicles or to people lined up”.

Fulton said they are looking for volunteers to help out, and even how one volunteers has changed as well.

“People can put in whatever they can for time, if they can only do an hour here and there that’s great. But with COVID we do have certain perimeters that we need to follow and certain paperwork filled out prior to any volunteers coming into the building”.

Because of that Fulton added that she would like to have all volunteers accounted for by Friday, December 4th.

Anyone wishing to volunteer can call her at the Cariboo Chilcotin Child Development Centre.

Last year 568 dinners were served.