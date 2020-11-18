The Williams Lake RCMP is investigating two deaths that have been deemed suspicious.

RCMP were called to a residence in the 100 Block of Mandarino Place after two people were found deceased inside the home.

Williams Lake General Investigation Section has investigated with the assistance of North District Major Crime. Although the investigation is in its early stages, RCMP does not believe there is any public risk.

More information may be released as it becomes available.

If you have any information about this, contact the Williams Lake RCMP at 1-250-392-6211 or Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477.