The City of Williams Lake has approved the use of the Cariboo Friendship Society’s Longhouse as temporary COVID-19 housing.

The City entered into a Memorandum of Agreement will the Society for using the Longhouse in Stampede Park until May 31, 2021.

Back in July, Rosanna McGregor, Executive Director for the Cariboo Friendship Society, and Matthew Camirand from BC Housing presented a proposal to City Council requesting authorization to use the Longhouse and area for temporary COVID housing.

Mayor Walt Cobb said that he is unsure of what the rules and regulations will look like for people staying in the house, but does note that it is just a precautionary measure if the City needs it.

Construction on the Longhouse to make it suitable for use has been underway, with it expected to be completed soon.