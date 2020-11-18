100 Mile House RCMP responded to a break-in in the Exeter Industrial Park area in the early morning of November 17th.

The complainant called RCMP at 4:23 in the morning and reported locating a male in the compound as well as a physical confrontation with the suspect.

RCMP took the suspect into custody and no injuries have been reported. Police say the suspect entered the compound by using bolt cutters on the fence at the back of the property. RCMP say the suspect rummaged through a number of vehicles, and had been located attempting trying to hide in one of the vehicles. Police say the suspect had several rounds of ammunition, a possible stolen ID, and vehicle registrations from the Kamloops area.

The suspect was later released on conditions including no going to 100 Mile House, no contact with employees of the impacted businesses, and no possession of break-in tools.

The suspect is due in 100 Mile House Provincial Court in March 2021.