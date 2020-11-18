(Files by Dione Wearmouth-MyPGNow)

Constable Kevan Kramer, with Prince George RCMP North District Traffic Services, is being recognized as the North’s ‘Top Cop’ through the BC RCMP’s ‘Alexa’s Team’ program.

Since 2008, police officers who remove 12 or more criminally impaired drivers per year are recognized as part of Alexa’s team.

The program is named after a young girl named Alexa Middelaer, who was killed by an impaired driver in 2008 while feeding a horse with her aunt in Delta, B.C.

Kramer was one of the 13 North District officers named to this year’s team.

Kramer, who has been with the RCMP for 12 years and spent three of those years working out of Quesnel, got a total of 136 impaired drivers off the road last year.

“He is a force to be reckoned with when it comes to impaired drivers,” said Corporal Madonna Saunderson, “it is his passion and he dedicates his shifts to removing impaired drivers from the roads.”

That was by far the most in the province.

There are four districts that participate in the program BC-wide.

The Lower mainland’s top cop removed 83 impaired drivers over that same time span.

“Certainly by the numbers you can see that he does his job well, he is a returning member of Team Alexa, and since it started he has made the team every single year,” Saunderson added.

Saunderson reflected on Kramer’s achievement stating, “you see so much death and injury on the highway and so much is attributed to impaired driving, when they pull impaired drivers off the roads it’s got to be satisfying.”

Last year, 293 police officers removed an estimated 9369 impaired drivers from BC’s roads.