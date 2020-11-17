BC Hydro crews are busy this afternoon attending power outages in the Cariboo.

In the horsefly area, BC Hydro reports 288 customers have been without power since just after 10 this morning.

The area impacted includes 6300-6700 block Miller Road, Hatchery Road, 6400 block Horsefly landing Road, 6700 block Millar Road, 4400 block Cougar Bay Road P50, 5600 block Garden Road, Quesnel Lake Reload Road, Horsefly Lake Road P79 4, Horsefly Lake and Horsefly Landing, 6100-300 block Lemon Lake Road.

In Quesnel 584 customers have been without power since 12:09 this afternoon West of Maple Heights Road, North of Red Bluff Road, South of Graham Avenue, and East of Rolph Street.

And 363 customers West of Keith Road, South of Lust Road, and East of MacDonald Road in Quesnel have been without power since 12:26 this afternoon.