The Cariboo Regional District (CRD) will be saving money on their replacement of transtor waste bins.

The CRD has purchased nine transtor bins for a price of $109,030 per bin plus installation, freight and taxes.

The purchase is a part of the district’s replacement of 9 of 11 bins between 2021 and 2022.

The bins purchased from Rollins Machinery who asked the CRD to lock in the 2020 pricing by committing in writing to the purchase and providing a $300,000 down payment by January 15, 2021.

The commitment from the CRD allows the fabricator to order the required steel and cylinders at the October price, and construction would commence in January 2021. It is estimated that this would save the CRD 60,000.