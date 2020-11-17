A man has been arrested in an incident in 103 Mile House.

RCMP responded to the incident at 12:32 on November 9th, near the 5000 block of Dawson Road in 103 Mile House. RCMP say the complainant reported a male had driven into the back of her vehicle, severely damaging it, and pushing it into a fence and over an embankment. The suspect then exited the vehicle wearing what looked like homemade body armour and was carrying a rifle. The male entered the residence unlawfully, and demanded to know the whereabouts of his children. The victim was holding a small child at the time, and told the suspect to leave. The suspect proceeded to leave after looking around the house.

The suspect continued to drive around the property, and went to another residence as RCMP arrived on the scene. RCMP say the suspect was arrested without incident or injury. RCMP say they found another rifle in the suspect’s vehicle.

On November 12th, information was sworn with Crown Counsel was sworn with eight new criminal charges brought against Dennis Scott, a 100 Mile House Residence.

100 Mile House RCMP is still investigating the incident, and why the suspect came to that residence. Video evidence has been gathered from the 100 Mile House Tim Horton’s that shows Scott interacting with three or four people less than an hour before the incident occurred on November 9th. RCMP are asking anyone that interacted with a male around 40 years of age, caucasian, with brown hair, a brown unkempt beard, and wearing what appeared to be bulky clothing.

Anyone with information on this event can contact 100 Mile House RCMP at 250-395-2456 to speak with an officer or they can contact BC Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-TIPS(8477) and refer to file 2020-3997 when calling.