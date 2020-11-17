34-year old Brent Adolph is due back in Supreme Court on August 16th of next year.

Adolph was ordered to stand trial following a Preliminary Inquiry that wrapped up earlier this month.

He’s also charged with aggravated assault in connection with a stabbing incident on May 15th of 2016.

RCMP say they were called to the corner of Lakeview Crescent and Broadway Avenue South where police say they located a 27-year old male in medical distress.

He was taken to hospital and was immediately flown out in critical condition.

Police said that the time that they believed that this incident may have carried on from a disagreement or argument at a local business in the area.