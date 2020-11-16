100 Mile House RCMP were called to Forest Grove for reports of dogs attacking livestock, and then charging at a homeowner.

RCMP were called to 4000 Block of Chuckwagon trail around 1:21 AM on November 15th after receiving the report. RCMP say the complainant heard his chickens being attacked and went to investigate. RCMP say the homeowner was then charged by two Large American Staffordshire Terriers, which are more commonly referred to as Pitbulls. The dogs were allegedly killing the chickens in the homeowner’s coup. The homeowner was not hurt in the incident.

RCMP say they remained on scene in an attempt to locate the owner of the dog. According to RCMP, the dogs continued to aggressively seek out more livestock gain access to a barn with more animals in it. RCMP say they had no other option but to put down the dogs. The animals were seized in an attempt to identify an owner, but to no avail yet.

100 Mile House RCMP are seeking to have contact with the owner of the two dogs. If anyone has information about this event, they can contact the 100 Mile House RCMP at 250-395-2456 to speak with an officer or call BC Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-TIPS(8477) if they wish to remain anonymous. Please quote file 2020-4062.