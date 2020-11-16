100 Mile House RCMP are investigating an incident that occurred over the weekend involving a home invasion and an assault with weapons.

RCMP say two males broke into an apartment in the 500 Block of Cedar Avenue and assaulted a male victim with a blunt object, and then shooting the victim with a BB gun or a pellet gun. RCMP say they attended to the incident Sunday, November 15, at 2:50 The victim was taken to 100 Mile Hospital for treatment for non-life-threatening injuries, and has since been released from hospital.

According to RCMP, all parties are known to each other, and the incident is believed to be drug-related. One male was arrested in Williams Lake by the Williams Lake RCMP. RCMP say they cannot release details on the male yet, as he hasn’t been formally charged. The other male is described as Indigenous, 6’2″, slim, with dark skin, and wearing jeans, a black hoodie, and a baseball cap.

RCMP say the victim is cooperating with the investigation, and this was an isolated event, and it is not believed there is any further risk to the community.

Anyone with information on this event can contact the 100 Mile House RCMP and refer to file 2020-4063 or an individual can contact BC Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477(TIPS) if they wish to remain anonymous.