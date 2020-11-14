The Williams Lake Cross Country Ski Club is applying for funding to build a storage facility.

The club has applied for $59,600 in grant funding, under the Recreation Infrastructure Program, to build a 30ft by 40ft storage facility sufficient for all grooming, ski school, and ski rental equipment.

The total project would cost over $244,000. The money would come from an application for $150,000 from the Rural and Northern Communities Infrastructure Program, an application to NDIT for $59,600 and $34,000 from Cariboo Regional District, $25,000 from Cariboo Strong and a $9,000 Grant for Assistance.