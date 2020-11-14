(With files from Dione Wearmouth, MyPGNow)

The BC SPCA is offering two days of virtual workshops that are scheduled to coincide with some professional development days in BC schools.

All young animal lovers are being invited to take part in the workshops on November 20th and 27th, running from 9:10 am until 12:30 pm.

“We are offering two different workshops on each of those days,” explains Paula Neuman, the BC SPCA’s manager of humane education, “the first one is geared towards kids aged 8 through 11, it’s called Animal Arts and engages participants in fun projects that help them learn more about animals.”

The second workshop teaches participants about animal careers and different jobs that require working closely with animals, created for youth aged 11 to 14.

According to the BC SPCA, the shift to virtual presentations has allowed the non-profit to reach even more young people across BC.

“The response to our online workshops has been really positive, with consistently high ratings,” Neuman said.

“One mother shared that she sat through the workshop with her daughter and learned so much herself. She shared that after the workshop her daughter went through their house checking to see if the products they were using were cruelty-free, and she was so pleased to see her daughter inspired to make a difference for animals and the environment.”

For future updates and registration for the workshops, click here.