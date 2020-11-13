(Files by Dione Wearmouth-MyPGNow)

BC’s total COVID-19 case count has spiked to 20,985 after a record 617 people were diagnosed with the virus today (Friday).

Interior Health has now surpassed 1,000 cases since the pandemic began.

The 42 cases announced in a single day today pushes that total up to 1,001.

5 of the new cases were identified in Northern Health as the region’s total reaches 504.

There are 5,579 active cases of COVID-19 in the province with 167 individuals in hospital, 50 of whom are in intensive care.

The virus claimed the lives of two more people in BC, for a total of 290 deaths in British Columbia

With 14,901 people recovered from the virus, the provincial recovery rate is now 71%.

There are no new community outbreaks but three new Health Care Facility outbreaks, there are now 31 active health care outbreaks.

12,016 people are under active public health monitoring in BC.

“As yesterday’s modelling update clearly showed, this is a critical time for everyone in our province. We need to act now to protect our loved ones, our Elders and our communities,” said Provincial Health Officer, Dr.Bonie Henry.

REGIONAL BREAKDOWN:

Northern Health – 504 (+5)

Interior – 1,001 (+42)

Vancouver Coastal – 6,237 (+130)

Fraser – 12,814 (+424)

Island – 340 (+16)