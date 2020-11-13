The Cariboo Regional District held elections at their meeting this morning and a familiar face and voice was acclaimed Chair once again.

Margo Wagner will hold that position for a fourth term and explained how she felt.

“I was once again honored to get acclaimed as Chair of the Cariboo Regional District. I take that very seriously, it’s a tremendous honor for me to represent not only all the Board Directors but all of the constituents that live in the Cariboo Regional District and I’m very honored to have another year”.

When asked what has been some of the memorable moments she’s had as Chair of the CRD since 2017, Wagner said “We had great success at UMBC, I managed to develop great relationships with not only previous Ministers like Doug Donaldson before he retired, but right now we are very preoccupied with everything that has been going on with the flooding and land slippage that has happened in the Cariboo Regional District”.

Wagner said once the Government is sworn in and Premiere Horgan announces his Caucas, that she’ll have a long list of ministers that she’ll need to talk to because she wants to be prepared for the Spring of 2021.

Wagner is not only the Chair of the CRD she’s also the Electoral Area Director for Canim Lake and Forest Grove as well as the Chair of the Northern Development Initiative Trust.