The 2020-2021 KIJHL season begins tonight after a long process to return to play.

Commissioner Jeff Dubois says the path to a restart has been a process. “Oftentimes it’s felt like slow progress”, Dubois says, “But our teams have done a really good job of doing their part to be as safe and healthy as possible”.

The teams will be only playing within their divisions, which have been re-arranged to account for three teams opting out of the season. The teams that opted out of the season are 100 Mile House, Beaver Valley, and Spokane. The players of the teams that opted out were selected by the other teams as a part of a dispersal draft. Dubois says every player that was eligible to be selected in the dispersal draft was picked, but he added that not all players would be playing in the KIJHL this year for various reasons. Each team will play 30 games this season.