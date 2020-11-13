A total of 18 cases of COVID-19 were confirmed in the Cariboo region in the month of October.

10 of those cases were confirmed in the 100 Mile House area. The Cariboo-Chilcotin area saw five new cases, with the Quesnel area seeing three new cases.

Previously the Cariboo region had just 20 cases total, but that total has almost been doubled to 38.

As of October 31, the Quesnel area now has had 13 total cases, the Cariboo-Chilcotin area has had 13 total cases, and the 100 Mile House area now has 12 total cases.

So far there has only been a report of one confirmed case on COVID in the month of November when an associate tested positive.