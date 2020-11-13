Residents in 100 Mile House have been asking for an outdoor skating rink to provide an accessible, outdoor, winter activity. The District of 100 Mile House is moving forward with the skating rink, but weather cooperation is needed for the rink to be built.

According to Mayor Mitch Campsall, steady temperatures below minus five degrees are needed to put in the ice surface. Campsall says they are looking at the tennis courts near the old 100 Mile Junior High to place the ice surface.

The project has received plenty of support from the community, and $10,000 has been allocated towards building the rink.